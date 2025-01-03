Subway crimes prompt Gov. Kathy Hochul to push for change to N.Y.'s involuntary commitment laws

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul says the recent surge in violence in the subway "cannot continue."

This week alone, a man survived being shoved onto the tracks and fracturing his skull. The new year also started with three subway stabbings in two days. One of the victims was an MTA employee.

Late last month, Debrina Kawam was set on fire and killed on a train in Coney Island.

"Many of these horrific incidents have involved people with serious untreated mental illness, the result of a failure to get treatment to people who are living on the streets and are disconnected from our mental health care system. We have a duty to protect the public from random acts of violence, and the only fair and compassionate thing to do is to get our fellow New Yorkers the help they need," Hochul said in a statement.

She says people on the streets with untreated mental illness "is an issue that has plagued New York for decades."

She says she will include new legislation in the executive budget to change New York's involuntary commitment standards.

"Currently hospitals are able to commit individuals whose mental illness puts themselves or others at risk of serious harm, and this legislation will expand that definition to ensure more people receive the care they need," Hochul said in a statement. "I will also introduce companion legislation to change Kendra's Law, improving the process through which a court can order certain individuals to participate in Assisted Outpatient Treatment while also making it easier for individuals to voluntarily sign up for this treatment. I've been pushing these changes for the past three years — the time for legislative action is now."

She said the legislature has rejected similar moves in the past, but she hopes "that everyone in the legislature is paying attention to what is unfolding in our city and in our state."

Adams supports the move

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he's "exceptionally grateful" to Hochul for the move.

"Denying a person life-saving psychiatric care because their mental illness prevents them from recognizing their desperate need for it is an unacceptable abdication of our moral responsibility," Adams said. "Several recent incidents have shown what happens when these issues go untreated. As we have repeatedly said, we cannot wait for change."

Adams said the city has restored all public hospital psychiatric beds which were closed during the pandemic, doubled Department of Homeless Services outreach staffing, and more since he took office.

"With today's announcement, we are exceptionally grateful to Governor Hochul for listening to our calls and to the calls of everyday New Yorkers, and we look forward to working with her to develop next steps to finally codify these changes into law. There is no dignity in withering away on the streets without the ability to help yourself, and there is no moral superiority in just walking by those individuals and doing nothing. We must stop being so idealistic that we're not realistic," Adams said.

NYCLU responds

The New York Civil Liberties Union said that while Hochul is correct that the status quo regarding mentally ill homeless people is "untenable," the solution she's seeking isn't the right one.

"The change we need is not simply to lock more people away, especially those who pose no immediate threat to themselves or others. That doesn't make us safer, it distracts us from addressing the roots of our problems, and it threatens New Yorkers' rights and liberties," NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman said.

Lieberman said existing involuntary commitment laws are sufficient, but what happens after people are involuntary committed is what needs to change.

"The current system already fails those subject to involuntary commitment. They are bounced from one under-resourced facility after another before returning to the street. With no supportive housing or care manager who can help access scarce mental health and housing services, the cycle repeats. Today's announcement proposes only to widen that spiral," Lieberman said. "The real problem is there are not nearly enough mental health care resources available, especially for those who need them the most, including people subject to involuntary commitment."