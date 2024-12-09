New Yorkers could see "Inflation Refund" checks next year, Gov. Hochul announces. Here's how it would work.

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers could receive an "Inflation Refund" check for up to $500 next year under a proposal announced Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The plan would send one-time payments of $300 to people who earn less than $150,000 and $500 to families who make less than $300,000.

"My agenda for the coming year will be laser-focused on putting money back in your pockets, and that starts with proposing Inflation Refund checks of up to $500 to help millions of hard-working New Yorkers. It's simple: the cost of living is still too damn high, and New Yorkers deserve a break," Hochul said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

The proposal has to be approved by state lawmakers when the legislative session begins in January. If passed, the payments would start going out in the fall.

Hochul said New Yorkers who filed tax returns would be eligible for the payments. She anticipates roughly $3 billion going out to 8.6 million people statewide, including 3,645,000 recipients in New York City, 1,344,000 on Long Island and 986,000 in the Hudson Valley.

The money would come from a pool of excess sales tax revenue that has been generated through inflation's effect on consumer goods, according to her office.