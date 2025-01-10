New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes universal free school meals

NEW YORK -- New York could become the latest state to offer universal free school meals, according to a plan announced Friday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The proposal covers more than 2.7 million students in New York, regardless of their family income, Hochul said.

Free school meals plan would end income requirements

Students in the Empire State may already receive free or discounted school meals through a federal program that is dependent on a family's income level. Hochul's plan would remove income requirements and offer free meals to about 300,000 more kids, her office said.

"To be singled out and your classmates know that you are the one who has to get subsidized help for your meals, that's a mark on you. Our kids don't need that, right?" Hochul said at a news conference. "Life is hard enough for our kids these days, so I don't want them to have the stigma when they get a reduced-price lunch or a free meal. And they shouldn't have to choose from going hungry or being embarrassed among their peers and their friends."

New York would join at least eight other states that have universal school meals programs. New York City, the largest school district in the U.S., already offers free meals to students.

Hochul needs support from state lawmakers

The leaders of the New York Legislature have supported expanding free school meals. This week, Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie said New York should expand the program. State Senate leaders have also backed such proposals.

Hochul has been rolling out a series of economic proposals addressing New York's high cost of living for the next legislative session before delivering her State of the State Address next week. Measures to expand the child tax credit and send residents "Inflation Refund" checks of up to $500 are among her other proposals.

You can livestream the governor's 2025 State of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. on CBS News New York.