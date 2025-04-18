Judge in NYC congestion pricing lawsuits dismisses arguments from groups against toll

Judge dismisses some arguments in suits against congestion pricing

The federal judge who could decide the fate of congestion pricing in New York City has dismissed a number of arguments in lawsuits against the controversial toll.

Judge Lewis Liman rejected arguments Thursday from opponents who claim the program is unfair and will create more pollution and traffic outside the congestion relief zone.

The lawsuits were filed by a Manhattan resident, New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing, the United Federal of Teachers and Trucking Association of New York.

Liman is the same judge who previously denied requests to halt the January start date for congestion pricing.

The latest move could make it harder for the Trump administration to kill it altogether.

Trump moves to end congestion pricing in NYC

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had given New York and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority until March 21 to turn off the tolls, but the deadline was pushed back a month and then ultimately delayed until the fall.

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the DOT secretary said "the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways."

"It's backwards and unfair. The program also hurts small businesses in New York that rely on customers from New Jersey and Connecticut," Duffy wrote. "Finally, it impedes the flow of commerce into New York by increasing costs for trucks, which in turn could make goods more expensive for consumer."

The MTA, however, says the program has been a success, generating millions of dollars for mass transit projects and improving travel for drivers and bus riders alike.

Hochul and the MTA sued the DOT in response and vowed to keep the scanners on while the case makes its way through court. So far, no hearing dates have been set.

The tolls took effect on Jan. 5, charging most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.