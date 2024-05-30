NYC's congestion pricing plan faces another lawsuit. Here's why truckers say it violates the Constitution.

NEW YORK - Congestion pricing in New York City faces another potential roadblock.

The Trucking Association of New York (TANY) filed a lawsuit Thursday against the MTA, TBTA, and Attorney General Letitia James against the program, which it calls in the suit a "scheme for which there is no prior precedent in this country."

Truckers allege congestion pricing violates the Constitution

TANY alleges that congestion pricing violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution which grants Congress the power "to regulate Commerce... among the several States." The lawsuit alleges that truckers have to travel between states to deliver goods to New York City, and congestion pricing "imposes a financial burden on TANY trucks which is not a fair approximation of their use of the Central Business District," as well as "a financial burden on TANY trucks which is excessive in relation to the benefit conferred upon them."

TANY further alleges congestion pricing violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause, saying "it is preempted by federal statute." TANY cites the Federal Aviation Act of 1994, which it says "sets forth that a State may not enact or enforce a law, regulation, or other provision having the force and effect of law related to prices, routes, or services of motor carriers with respect to the transportation of property."

New York City's congestion pricing program is set to launch on June 30, if it is not stopped or delayed by various lawsuits, including ones from officials in New Jersey and on Long Island, as well as small business owners in New York City. The MTA said it had no comment about TANY's lawsuit.

Under congestion pricing, trucks entering what the MTA is calling the Congestion Relief Zone will have to pay either $24 or $36 from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday or $6 or $9 overnight. Those prices are if the trucks are using an E-ZPass.

The MTA says congestion pricing is needed not only to ease traffic in New York City, but also to fund long-sought improvements to mass transit, such as an upgraded subway signal system. The upgraded signal system will enable more trains to run much closer, easing crowds on subways, the MTA says.

CBS New York's Marcia Kramer will have much more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.