Hochul to address NYC congestion pricing battle at MTA board meeting today

Hochul set to speak at MTA board meeting on congestion pricing

President Trump's attempt to end congestion in New York City will be top of mind at the MTA board meeting Wednesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be on hand for the 11 a.m. meeting and she is expected to speak around 12:15 p.m. in Manhattan.

Sources tell CBS News New York the governor is expected to slam the president's actions while touting what she believes are the early successes of the program, like easing traffic and collecting revenue.

Is congestion pricing dead or still in effect?

This is the MTA's first board meeting since the U.S. Department of Transportation pulled the federal approval for congestion pricing last week, leaving the future of the controversial tolls in limbo as the legal battle plays out.

Last Friday, Hochul met with Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, trying to convince him to reverse his decision by laying out the program's early success in improving travel times and mass transit ridership.

The MTA says in the month of January alone congestion pricing tolls brought in nearly $49 million, including $10.6 million from for-hire vehicles. Of the remaining $38 million, 85% was for passenger vehicles and 15% was for trucks, buses and motorcycles.

The governor has acknowledged it's questionable whether her arguments will persuade Mr. Trump, admitting the matter will likely be solved in court through a lawsuit filed by the MTA.

The latest numbers released this week also show a more than 36% drop in major felony crimes, including murder, rape and robbery, across the system compared to January of last year, along with a 73% rise in arrests. The agency credits more officers riding trains and working overnight shifts, as well as new fare evasion spikes on turnstiles.

The MTA hopes to maintain these numbers with more safety measures systemwide as part of its capital plan.