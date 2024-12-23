Congestion pricing in New York City clears late legal hurdle, still on course for Jan. 5 start

NEW YORK -- New York City congestion pricing cleared a last-ditch legal challenge Monday in federal court and remains on course to start Jan. 5, 2025, for now at least.

A judge in the Southern District of New York denied requests for a preliminary injunction after hearing arguments in four separate lawsuits against the MTA's plan to charge most drivers $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.

Federal judge sides with MTA in congestion pricing battle

On Friday, the judge said he would soon rule on whether any of the four lawsuits had merit and deserved more consideration.

The lawsuits were filed by the United Federation of Teachers, the U.S. Trucking Association of New York, and a group called New Yorkers Against Congestion Pricing Tax. Had the judge sided with them and issued an injunction, it would have at least delayed the collection of congestion pricing tolls, but it could potentially have ended the plan altogether.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he is against congestion pricing and New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler promised to back legislation denying the MTA federal funds while it is in effect.

Other lawsuits could still delay congestion pricing

Despite Monday morning's ruling, another federal judge is still deciding whether to grant Rockland County's request for a preliminary injunction to halt congestion pricing. A hearing is set for 1 p.m. in White Plains.

Separate efforts to settle an additional lawsuit brought by New Jersey have been at a standstill, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said recently.