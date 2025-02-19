NYC's congestion pricing approval terminated by Trump administration

The Trump administration is pulling the plug on New York City's controversial congestion pricing plan, just weeks after it got started.

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation said it was terminating its Nov. '24 agreement with the state.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called the program "backwards and unfair," saying it is harmful to small businesses.

"New York State's congestion pricing plan is a slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. "Commuters using the highway system to enter New York City have already financed the construction and improvement of these highways through the payment of gas taxes and other taxes. But now the toll program leaves drivers without any free highway alternative, and instead, takes more money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways. It's backwards and unfair. The program also hurts small businesses in New York that rely on customers from New Jersey and Connecticut. Finally, it impedes the flow of commerce into New York by increasing costs for trucks, which in turn could make goods more expensive for consumer. Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn't be reserved for an elite few."

The move comes after President Donald Trump spoke with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at least twice about ending the program, according to a highly placed source familiar with the matter.

MTA, Riders Alliance push back

The MTA said Wednesday it was filing papers in court to make sure the program stays in place. MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber called the move by the Trump administration to rescind approval "mystifying," saying the program has been a success.

"Today, the MTA filed papers in federal court to ensure that the highly successful program – which has already dramatically reduced congestion, bringing reduced traffic and faster travel times, while increasing speeds for buses and emergency vehicles – will continue notwithstanding this baseless effort to snatch those benefits away from the millions of mass transit users, pedestrians and, especially, the drivers who come to the Manhattan Central Business District," Lieber said in a statement. "It's mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review – and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program – USDOT would seek to totally reverse course."

The Riders Alliance said it will fight to keep congestion pricing.

"Public transit riders won congestion relief and are now enjoying faster and more reliable bus service from throughout New York and New Jersey. We organized for a decade, held two governors accountable, and prevailed in court in three states after years of exhaustive environmental studies. We are committed to maintaining and expanding on our victory and will defend it with everything we have," Riders Alliance Director Betsy Plum said.

"It is raising money to create construction jobs, fixing the subway. It is backwards and unfair to go back into the past to a gridlocked New York," Riders Alliance Director of Policy and Communications Danny Pearlstein said. "We've won in court in New York, New Jersey, in Pennsylvania already defending congestion pricing. We are no stranger to litigation. We'll be back, and we expect to have the governor of New York and the MTA right alongside us."

Others hailed the decision to pull the plug on the program.

"We've said this was a loser from Day 1," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said. "This is good news for the people who have basically been, I think, hijacked by many of those who said this was going to help them, when, in fact, it hurt them."

Fossella acknowledged traffic had improved in parts of the area, but said that's no reason for Staten Island residents to have to pay a third toll.

"Staten Island residents who have to commute by car to work already pay two tolls. This would be a third to travel in and around the city. And yeah, sure, there may have been pockets were traffic was reduced, but it was amplified in other parts of the city, outside the Central Business District, which is what we all predicted from Day 1," Fossella said.

Congestion pricing just got started in January

The controversial program finally got started just last month, on Jan. 5, after years of debate and delays.

Hochul has defended the program, and pointed to early MTA data showing that the program has been working. In an analysis released near the end of January - the first month of the program - the MTA said 1 million fewer vehicles had entered the most congested parts of Manhattan, and that travel times on inbound bridges and tunnels had been reduced.

The move to halt the program is almost certainly going to set off a legal firestorm. It's likely New York state and the MTA will sue to prevent the program from going off-line.

Prior to his election, Mr. Trump said he would "terminate" congestion pricing, and he has been under pressure from local members of Congress to do so. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis previously said Mr. Trump had "tasked the Department of Transportation to come up with options" for him to put a stop to the program.

Long road to congestion pricing

Congestion pricing's road to implementation in New York City has been long. Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed it back in 2007. Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved the plan into law in 2019, and it overcame a host of subsequent legal challenges.

Just weeks before it it was initially set to kick in in 2024, Hochul put the plan on pause, saying the $15 fee associated with it at the time was too high. She later "un-paused" the plan with a revised $9 fee for most drivers, and it launched in January.

It remains to be seen if the latest attempt to pause the plan will in fact grind it to a halt.

Read DOT Secretary Sean Duffy's letter

