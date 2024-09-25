NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted following a federal investigation, sources say

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal investigation, sources tell CBS News New York.

The indictment remains sealed, so it's unclear what charges the Adams will face. However, it will make him the first sitting mayor in New York City history to be indicted.

The move comes on the heels of several investigations involving the mayor and members of his administration.

The various probes have been playing out over the course of months, starting in November 2023, and heated up with a flurry of subpoenas in recent weeks.

In a taped video message sent through his attorney, Adams responded to reports of the indictment on Wednesday night.

"My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target, and a target I became.

"For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago just one week after he joined my administration. Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.

"If I'm charged, I know I am innocent. I will request immediate trials so the New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life. That fight has continued as your mayor. Despite our pleas when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics.

"Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand everyday New Yorkers will be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations. But I have been facing these lies for months, since I begin to speak out for all of you and their investigation started. Yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city and lead it I will. I humbly ask for your prayers and your patience as we see this through. God bless you, and God bless the city of New York. Thank you."

The mayor may appear in court as soon as Thursday morning to face the charges, sources say.

Read more: What happens if NYC Mayor Eric Adams resigns or leaves office?

Mayoral candidate Brad Lander calls for Adams' resignation

City Comptroller Brad Lander, who recently announced he would run for mayor in 2025, said Adams should resign.

"First and foremost, this is a sad day for New Yorkers. Trust in public institutions -- especially City Hall -- is essential for our local democracy to function and for our city to flourish. The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust. Right now, they don't have it," Lander said. "Mayor Adams, like all New Yorkers, deserves due process, the presumption of innocence, and his day in court. However, it is clear that defending himself against serious federal charges will require a significant amount of the time and attention needed to govern this great city.

"The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands. At this urgent moment, the City's leaders must focus on how we can best enable steady governance so that New York City can move forward and thrive. As the comptroller of the city, I will do everything I can to help ensure this happens."

Gov. Kathy Hochul does have the ability to remove Adams from office, CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer reported, adding there will be pressure on her to do so because he has many positions to fill due to the recent resignations and may have a hard time filling them due to his situation.

However, Kramer also reported that Adams believes he has an argument to remain right where he is because he has been investigated for close to a year and says crime is down, while jobs and tourism are up.

Adams has said he and his officials are cooperating

Asked if he was going to resign, Adams previously rejected the idea outright.

"I'm stepping up, not stepping down," Adams said on Tuesday. "I have a city to run."

Adams said Tuesday he's looking forward to running for reelection, and being sworn in for a second term.

A spokesperson for Adams said, "We expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry."

The various investigations

Adams campaign fundraising investigation: Federal authorities had been scrutinizing donations to Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign from people connected with the Turkish government, sources told CBS News New York. That investigation started in November, 2023. Federal agents raided the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Adams had been attending a meeting on the migrant crisis in Washington D.C. at the time of the raid, but came back to New York City when he heard raids on Suggs and others were taking place.

That investigation has apparently expanded. People with knowledge of the investigation said a new round of subpoenas delivered to Adams' lawyer in July sought information related to his dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Adams said Tuesday that, as mayor, he had only visited Israel and Qatar.

At issue in the fundraising investigation: Whether straw donors from Turkey contributed to Adams' campaign, sources said. Reportedly, employees of a Brooklyn construction company allegedly made donations to Adams' campaign. When questioned, however, some of them said they couldn't recall doing so.

Investigators have been looking into whether donations were linked to any possible pressure put on the FDNY to approve the opening of a new Turkish consulate in Midtown, despite safety concerns, sources told CBS News New York.

The investigation is also looking into whether Adams received free flights and upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources said.

Other investigations: Former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned after he disclosed that federal agents raided his home and took his phone. That investigation has to do with his twin brother James Caban, who allegedly worked as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs that were having trouble with the NYPD, sources told CBS News New York. James Caban allegedly helped restaurants smooth over things like noise complaints and other issues that might warrant NYPD attention.

James Caban's lawyer has argued that there is nothing wrong with a former NYPD officer working as a liaison between the NYPD and nightclubs.

Another investigation brought federal authorities to the homes of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks and the Hamilton Heights home of his brother, Schools Chancellor David Banks, and his partner, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. All three had their phones confiscated. Weeks after the raid, David Banks announced he would retire at the end of the year. He said he previously told Adams about his retirement prior to the raid taking place.

Also reportedly involved in that probe is another Banks brother, Terence Banks, who runs a consulting business called the Pearl Alliance. That firm represents various companies that have contracts with New York City agencies worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Banks is not a registered lobbyist, however.

Here's a closer look at who's who in the various investigations.