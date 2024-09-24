Feds probing Mayor Eric Adams' ties to several countries, NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda

NEW YORK -- There is a new round of legal problems for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Federal investigators have dramatically expanded their probe into the mayor's foreign ties, and are also probing City Sheriff Anthony Miranda.

Feds issue subpoenas on dealings with 5 new countries

People with knowledge of the situation told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that the feds delivered a new round of subpoenas to Adams' lawyer this summer seeking information relating to Adams' dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

It's unclear just what the feds are looking for, but Adams says as mayor he has only visited Israel and Qatar.

The probe began last November with a raid on the home of Brianna Suggs, his chief fundraiser. The feds are looking into whether the Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign got illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the FDNY to approve a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan, despite safety concerns.

Adams was asked if the feds are on a fishing expedition.

"Trust me when I tell you I would love to give you a whole list of my thoughts on this. I'm very opinionated and I would love to do that. It's just not appropriate to do that," Adams said. "I'm not going to do anything that's going to interfere in an investigation."

In the face of more potential corruption questions engulfing his administration, Adams continues to project the belief he did nothing wrong. He insisted he'll not only complete his current term, but be reelected to another one.

"A year from now I see myself again raising my right hand and being called the mayor of the city of New York," Adams said.

Miranda probed for improperly seizing cash from pot shop raids, sources say

And then there's the question of Miranda, who has been leading the city's war on illegal marijuana shops. Sources say the Department of Investigation is looking into whether the sheriff's office is improperly seizing cash from the raids.

"This guy has closed down 1,100 smoke shops. When they, from my understanding of the procedure, when they [take] voucher money its videoed and it's counted with the NYPD and the sheriff's office," Adams said. "So, yes, I have confidence he's doing the job that New York is asking him to do."