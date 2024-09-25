New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted following a federal investigation, sources say - live updates
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal investigation, sources told CBS News New York.
The move comes on the heels of several investigations involving the mayor and members of his administration.
The investigations began back in Nov. 2023, when federal authorities searched the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Sources said federal authorities were scrutinizing campaign donations to Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, and whether it received illegal donations from Turkey through straw donors.
The FBI also searched the homes of two other people in the mayor's circle. Sources identified them as Cenk Ocal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who served on Adams' transition team, and Rana Abbasova, who worked in the mayor's international affairs office. Abbasova is reportedly cooperating with the feds.
That investigation apparently expanded, with a new round of subpoenas delivered to Adams' lawyer in July that were looking to Adams' dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.
Working Families Party: Adams must resign
"Mayor Eric Adams can no longer govern. He has lost the trust of the everyday New Yorkers he was elected to serve. Our city deserves a leader we can trust and who is not engulfed in endless scandals," Ana María Archila and Jasmine Gripper, co-directors of the New York Working Families Party said in a statement.
"The City Charter mandates that if the Mayor resigns, the Public Advocate becomes the interim Mayor. Fortunately for the people of New York, we have a Public Advocate who is ready to step in and lend stability to the city in this difficult moment."
State senator Gustavo Rivera: "The mayor cannot continue to govern."
State Senator Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx says Adams "cannot continue to govern."
"We have crossed a threshold — the mayor cannot continue to govern. Eric Adams must resign. I'm confident that Jumaane Williams is ready to fulfill his duties and address a gap in trustworthy leadership. I wish him good health as he must undoubtedly be preparing for a necessary transition."
Who's next in the line of succession?
While Adams has remained defiant and said he has no plans to resign, here's what would happen if he stepped down or was otherwise removed from office.
Adams responds: Charges "would be entirely false, based on lies."
Mayor Eric Adams is responding to reports of his indictment. Here's his full statement, via his attorney Alex Spiro:
My fellow New Yorkers.
It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes.
If so, these charges would be entirely false, based on lies.
But they would not be surprising. I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target—and a target I became.
For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty.
Just this past week they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago—but just one week after he joined my administration.
Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength, and my spirit.
If I am charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so that New Yorkers can hear the truth.
New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life.
That fight has continued as your mayor.
Despite our pleas, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics.
Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations.
But I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started—yet the city has continued to improve.
Make no mistake: you elected me to lead this city—and lead it I will.
I humbly ask for your prayers and your patience as we see this through.
God bless you and God bless the City of New York. Thank you.
Scott Stringer calls for Adams to resign
In response to word of the indictment, Scott Stringer released the following statement:
Eric Adams is indicted. There is simply zero chance that the wheels of government will move forward from this full steam ahead. Instead, we are left with a broken down trainwreck of a municipal government.
The mayor needs to resign for the good of the city. His legal fight is not our fight.
While the mayor focuses on proving his innocence, the rest of us need to focus on the business of the city – building affordable housing, educating our kids, and keeping this city safe.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for Adams to resign
Calls for Adams' resignation began even before reports of his indictment surfaced.
On Wednesday night, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for Adams to resign, citing a "flood of resignations" of top administration officials. Recent resignations and retirement announcements include Schools Chancellor David Banks, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, and Adams' Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg.
"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov [sic] function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
Ocasio-Cortez may be the most prominent person to call for Adams' resignation thus far, but she wasn't the first.
State Senator Gustavo Rivera of the Bronx called on Adams to resign on Monday, saying he was "unfit to lead the great people of New York City."
Earlier, on Sept. 15, City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán called on Adams to resign, saying he "Adams leads with corruption and mismanagement."
Who's who in the investigation
Top members of Eric Adams' administration have been under scrutiny for some time for several different reasons. Take a look at who's who in the investigations.
