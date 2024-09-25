What happens if NYC Mayor Eric Adams resigns or leaves office?

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams was has been indicted after a federal investigation, sources told CBS News New York Wednesday night.

While investigations have swirled around Adams and several of his top administration officials for months, Adams has remained defiant. When asked if he would consider resigning earlier this week, Adams replied he was "stepping up, not stepping down."

"A year from now I see myself again raising my right hand and being called the mayor of the city of New York," Adams said.

What is the New York City line of succession?

But what happens if Mayor Eric Adams either does resign, or is removed from office, which Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to do? Two other mayors have previously resigned: James Walker, in 1932, and William O'Dwyer, in 1950. No New York governor has ever used their power to remove the mayor, to date.

According to the New York City Charter, if the mayor leaves office, the next in the line of succession is the public advocate. That position is currently held by Jumaane Williams. After that, it's the comptroller - that office is held by Brad Lander.

In this case, if Adams did resign or otherwise left office before his term was up, Williams would become mayor. Lander would only take office as mayor if Williams and Adams were both not in office.

However, if either the public advocate or comptroller became mayor under those circumstances, they will not have the power to appoint or remove other mayoral appointees from office. They also will not be able to sign, approve or veto any local law for nine days.

The acting mayor would have three days to set the date for a special election.