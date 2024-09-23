Feds probing NYC Mayor Eric Adams' dealings with 6 foreign governments, sources say

NEW YORK -- The federal investigation into donations made to Mayor Eric Adams' 2021 campaign appears to be expanding.

The feds have been scrutinizing donations from people connected to the Turkish government, but sources tell CBS News New York agents served subpoenas for information on five more foreign governments over the summer.

Adams appeared to reference the latest details of the expanding investigation into his dealings with foreign governments at a town hall Monday night in the Bronx.

"We are not going to surrender out city. And let me tell you folks, when you fight on behalf of New York, things happen. But I'm going to fight for this city just as I fought for the city when I was a police officer," Adams said.

Feds delivered new round of subpoenas in July

People with knowledge of the situation tell CBS News New York the feds delivered a new round of subpoenas to Adams' lawyer in July seeking information related to the mayor's dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Sources say it's unclear what the feds were seeking, specifically, but it is believed to be an outgrowth of an investigation that started in November 2023.

Last year, agents raided the home of Brianna Suggs, Adams' chief fundraiser. They were reportedly looking into whether the Adams campaign took illegal donations in exchange for pressuring the FDNY to approve a new Turkish consulate in Manhattan, despite safety concerns.

The feds had examined free flights and upgrades the mayor received on Turkish Airlines, and sources said the July subpoenas sought additional information about the mayor's Turkish contacts.

Adams insists he did nothing wrong

After the raid on Suggs' home, the mayor bowed out of a high level White House meeting on the migrant crisis to rush back to New York. Adams insisted he had done nothing wrong at the time.

"I feel extremely comfortable about how I comply with rules and procedures," he said.

Asked about the latest round of subpoenas, Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy issued the statement, "We've been asked not to comment on the content of subpoenas, but, as we have repeatedly said, we will continue to fully comply with any law enforcement inquiry."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced his resignation Monday in an unrelated shakeup of the Adams administration.