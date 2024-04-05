Feds investigating upgrades NYC Mayor Eric Adams received on flights to Turkey

NEW YORK -- Federal agents are looking into pricey flight upgrades New York City Mayor Eric Adams received on international flights to Turkey in the corruption investigation into his 2021 campaign.

In November, when agents raided the Brooklyn home of Adams' chief fundraiser Briana Suggs, they were reportedly seeking records in a probe into whether the Turkish government conspired with the Adams campaign to use straw donors to bolster his 2021 mayoral campaign with foreign money.

Another question was whether Adams pressured the fire department to overlook safety concerns at the new consulate Turkey built in Manhattan.

Now, the FBI and federal prosecutors are reportedly scrutinizing flight upgrades the mayor received from Turkish Airlines during several trips to the county.

Published reports indicate the upgrades were arranged by former Turkish Airlines executive Cenk Ocal and Rana Abbasova, the mayor's liaison to the Turkish community.

The upgrades could be valuable. In 2023, round-trip business class tickets on Turkish Airlines could cost $3,400, four times the cost of flying coach.

City Hall sources said the flights in question were taken when Adams was Brooklyn borough president.

The mayor's lawyer, Brendan McGuire, insisted Adams did nothing wrong.

"As Borough President, the Mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade. Speculation is not evidence. We look forward to a just and timely conclusion to this investigation," McGuire said in a statement.

As part of the probe, the FBI confiscated the mayor's two iPhones and an iPad. Neither the FBI nor the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office would comment on the probe.