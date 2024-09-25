Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says NYC Mayor Eric Adams should resign "for the good of the city"

NEW YORK -- At least one powerful New York Democrat says Eric Adams' job as New York City mayor is untenable.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media Wednesday and made it clear Adams should resign in the wake of the federal investigations into himself and top-ranking members of his administration.

"I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City. The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov [sic] function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration. For the good of the city, he should resign," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Adams said Tuesday he's not worried about filling vacant positions.

"City government is a deep bench, and we have a reservoir of talent in this city. We are not going to have a problem filling any of these positions. People want to be in city government," Adams said.

Here are the officials being investigated

Adams has continuously said he has done nothing wrong and has urged all members of his administration to comply with the investigations. In many instances, it is unclear what the federal probes center on, but sources have said at least one deals with the mayor's dealings with at least six foreign nations.

Just Tuesday, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31. Banks was one of several members of the mayor's inner circle to have their phones seized and homes raided by investigators over the last several weeks. In addition, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who is Banks' fiancée, also had her phone seized. Banks' two brothers, Philip and Terence, were also raided. Philip Banks is the city's deputy mayor for public safety.

Last week, Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, suddenly quit, saying she couldn't do her job effectively amid the probe.

Days earlier, former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned after federal agents raided his home. And Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon, who took over the department after Caban, said federal agents raided his home, saying they were searching for documents that were in his possession for over 20 years and were unrelated to his work as police commissioner.

Unrelated to the investigation, Laura Kavanagh, the FDNY's first female commissioner, announced her departure in July, and Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced his resignation on Monday, citing personal and family reasons.

Despite all of that, the mayor has said repeatedly he's confident in his ability to run the city and fully plans to run for reelection.