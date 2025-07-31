New Jersey facing another flash flood threat just weeks after deadly storms

N.J. residents still cleaning up from last storm now bracing for more flooding

New Jersey and much of the Tri-State Area are under a flood watch Thursday, and officials are warning residents to be careful and pay attention to conditions.

Acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared that the state will enter a State of Emergency effective at 2 p.m. due to the potential for flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, intense rainfall, and damaging wind gusts. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are generally expected, with localized amounts of 5-7 inches possible.

The potential deluge will be a major concern for those living in flood-prone areas, where many are still recovering from the severe weather that hit about two weeks ago.

Flash flood threat for New Jersey today

It wasn't long ago that parts of the state were hit with the devastating flooding, and anxiety is running high for some residents as another storm approaches.

The relief from this week's heat and humidity comes with a price, as heavy rain is expected to hit the area and could cause flooding Thursday and Friday. Officials say potential flooding may prove to be locally severe, causing travel disruptions, property damage and the need for water rescues.

Some residents still cleaning up from N.J. flooding

More than two weeks ago, a powerful storm brought deadly flash flooding to parts of New Jersey, claiming two lives and causing extensive damage. Homeowners in Green Brook who are still recovering from that storm are now bracing for impact again.

"One day at a time. It's coping strategies," Green Brook resident Joyce Fourre said. "I don't know, I hope it doesn't flood again... This is more emotional and mental."

As the storm moves closer, residents are praying for some relief from Mother Nature but say they know, living in a flood zone, it's going to happen again. Then, another concern is how much flood insurance is going to cover.

Officials urge residents to plan ahead, especially in low-lying areas, and to set up flood prevention tools ahead of time.

Renewed fears in Plainfield and North Plainfield

Other areas that have been hit hard by storms of late are Plainfield and North Plainfield, so people there are bracing for more potential flooding.

Somerset Street here in North Plainfield was washed out by flooding about three weeks ago. A sports medicine office was completely swamped with water, and those who work there are bracing for more.

"The majority of the water breached this doorway here, and was coming in this way. Cars were trying to get down the street and creating waves. So this door will be replaced with a flood-proof door," Dr. Marc Silberman said.

Silberman's office has been closed for weeks due to the floodwaters ravaging the property. As staff members continue to clean up, they also prepare for more flooding in the future.

"Tile the walls, get bathroom installed, get rooms ready to install new X Ray. They're coming later in the week to install a new furnace that's going to be raised, so we're just preparing for the inevitable, which will be another storm, another flood one day," Silberman said.

Out back, manager Kaitlin Anders was filling sandbags to prevent more flooding on Thursday. She says when she saw more potential flooding in the forecast, "You panic. You go, 'Oh god, this is going to happen again.' And you don't want it because it's a lot of stress and a lot of extra effort just to save your business, save your second home."