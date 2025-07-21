North Plainfield, N.J. residents facing harsh realities following devastating flooding

The cleanup from the floods earlier this month in New Jersey continues, but for many residents, the struggle to rebuild is just beginning.

In North Plainfield, the daunting task of hauling away the personal belongings of those losing what they own in floods is top of mind.

"Gotta start from zero again"

North Plainfield Mayor Lawrence La Ronde told CBS News New York on Monday that crews will continue to work until every item is picked up.

"They are taking everything away. My kid's playset, trampoline, all our furniture that we had downstairs. It's all gone now. Gotta start from zero again," resident Robert Aldred said.

Aldred's cars were also destroyed, but said he is grateful because his wife and children were safe after being trapped in house by flood waters.

"As I am talking to her on the phone, I could hear the kids crying in the background. They are completely nervous and you can't help but think about what happened in Texas a few weeks ago and I was just at work, helpless," Aldred said.

Aldred, who dealt with Hurricane Ida as well, said he has applied for money to raise his home, but if it doesn't come through, he may have to consider selling.

North Plainfield gym forced to close due to flooding

On the other side of town, crews were using heavy equipment to pick debris from a house explosion, and some homes in the neighborhood have been condemned.

In nearby Scotch Plains, Vernecia Adams' gym, Pretty Beast Mode Fitness & Nutrition LLC., was ravaged by flood waters.

"By closer to 7 o'clock, the complete door was blown off from pressure of the water," Adams said.

With much of her equipment destroyed, the former body builder says her gym had to be shut down.

"To kind of see everything be destroyed, I am not sure if it's salvage as of yet. I am not sure if I am going to be able to open up as of yet," Adams said.

She also said it's unclear if her landlord will be able to make necessary repairs.

"Part of it is climate change. Some of it is Scotch Plains is pitched a little lower, so a lot of the water was also rushing off of the hills," she said. "Also, the structure of the building, itself, needs work."

Adams' boyfriend, Keron Heath, was helping her clean up.

"I am just trying to do my best to be here for her and show support where needed. The community has definitely helped," Heath said.

"I am really grateful for people who have helped out or tried to donate. If anybody else wants to, please feel free to reach out to me," Adams said.