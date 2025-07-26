Hot weather in NYC on Saturday as more storms approach. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

After Friday's heat and strong storms, we're in much better shape weatherwise today in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s Saturday. Humidity will be gradually falling, so it will feel close to the actual air temperature.

Tonight, clouds increase and there is a chance of a shower or two after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday

Sunday is our next First Alert Weather Day. There will be plenty of clouds with rounds of showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow.

Humidity spikes again, too, so any downpours will be capable of brief heavy rain. Localized spots of flash flooding are certainly possible wherever the heaviest cells move through.

Additionally, there is a marginal severe weather risk for the late afternoon and early evening hours. The best chance of some stronger storms will be southwest of New York City.

While not a complete washout, try to have alternative plans in place. After sunset, things quiet down before our next round of heat.

Heat indices early next week will likely exceed 100 with highs back into the low and mid 90s. Tuesday looks like the day for peak heat.

Then, some more storm chances likely move in ahead of a cold front by midweek.

