New Jersey residents cleaning up from flash flooding now faced with filing insurance claims

Hundreds of homes in New Jersey were damaged by flash flooding Monday, and many families are only just beginning the process of filing insurance claims.

CBS News New York's investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi spoke with residents about the challenges they're facing and got important advice from experts on what homeowners should do next.

"It's been nonstop claims"

For the second time this month, the Gavin family called their insurance company. On July 3, they filed a homeowners claim after strong winds damaged their siding. Then on Monday, they filed a flood claim after water surrounded their North Plainfield home.

Stephanie Gavin said they have thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"Water heater, air conditioner, washer, dryer, deep freezer, refrigerator," she said. "Hopefully, I get the max, the guy is supposed to come, but that looks like it's only going to be maybe $9,000."

Some neighbors are in even worse shape. The storm ripped apart the foundation of one home, and it could collapse at any point, according to the family who lives there. Like so many in the community, they're at the mercy of their insurance company.

"It's been nonstop claims," said insurance agent Jaclyn Licato. "Lot of flood insurance claims, auto claims."

Jeff Licato said he's been selling insurance for 44 years in the community.

"This is the worst I've ever seen when it comes to flooding. It's new to me too to see something so severe," he said.

Advice for homeowners navigating flood insurance

Experts say take pictures of the destruction before starting to cleanup. File a proof of loss and take steps to prevent further damage. Schedule a visit from an adjuster and document everything.

Across the Garden State, rates are ticking up, as well as cancellations.

"Some companies have gotten a 10% rate increase, some have gotten 22 or higher," said Jeff Licato.

In December, a Senate report on counties with the largest jump in non-renewals nationwide named three in New Jersey: Cape May, Hudson and Atlantic.

So even if you aren't filing a claim now, you could still face insurance troubles soon.

"It's all up to the adjuster that's coming tomorrow, so it's in their hands. Everything is in the insurance hands," Gavin said.