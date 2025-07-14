New Jersey flash flooding triggers dramatic rescues

Torrential rain and flash flooding led to dramatic rescues in New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

Cars stalled and crews scrambled to shut down roads Monday in the Garden State while storms pummeled the Tri-State Area.

Flash flood rescues in Scotch Plains

Raging floodwaters raced through Scotch Plains, and much of Union County, stranding drivers who were trapped in their vehicles as the waters rose.

In one rescue, crews used rope to pull a man out of his car through the raging floodwaters to safe ground.

A man, left, is harnessed to a rope and is eased into the floodwaters to be pulled through in Scotch Plains, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

Authorities also launched boats into the flooded streets as the intense rainfall caused the Green Brook River in the Watchung Reserve to overflow.

Many said it was some of the worst flooding they ever saw.

"Maybe in like 15, 20 minutes it went from maybe just a little stream of water, and then it just started flooding over," a woman said. "Pretty scary."

Rafts made their way through the streets, scooping up people with no way out and bringing them back to safety.

Others were carried by a frontloader.

A frontloader hoists people over floodwaters as part of a rescue in Scotch Plains, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

"Because of the water, we couldn't go any further. So we had to get out and we tried to go up the road and we couldn't. So they told us just to stay there and they came and picked me up in a loader," another woman said.

Other people whose cars were submerged had no way to get home, except by way of a giant truck that became a huge bus to carry them away.

"I've never seen flooding like this"

In Plainfield, the heavy rain turned streets into rivers that rushed past homes and knocked down trees.

"I've never seen flooding like this," Michael Vargas said.

Vargas said directions on his phone led him to a flooded street where he was trapped for more than an hour.

"It was all the way up, all the way up here. So, just sat there. I'm sure the car, I mean there's nothing I can do. It's ruined. Time for a new car," he said.

The tow truck driver who helped Vargas told CBS News New York it was a very busy night for business.

Meanwhile, in the time of need, some jumped into action to help others.

"It's what we do in Plainfield. Try to help a neighbor out along the way," Marc Williams said.

Flooding in Plainfield, N.J. on July 14, 2025. CBS News New York

In Roselle Park, rain flooded several businesses on Chestnut Street.

"Probably about six inches to a foot inside the restaurant," Russell Olden, one of the owners of Dowling's Irish Pub & Restaurant, said.

Olden said he rushed over as soon as he found out about the flooding.

"It's not just my business. It's not just my employees. It's everybody down in this area. The water comes in, it comes in quick, and there's really no time to react to it," he said.

As the water receded in some areas, the cleanup efforts were just beginning to get under way.

"It's disheartening. It's not the best feeling in the world, but we're resilient, we're strong," Olden said.

Olden said his restaurant last flooded during Hurricane Ida, so he knows exactly what the next steps are. He'll bring in professional help to assess the damage.