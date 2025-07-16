Plainfield, New Jersey, flood victim identified as school district employee Lubia Estevez

One of the two people who died in Plainfield, New Jersey, during Monday's intense storms has been identified as a beloved member of the local school district.

Lubia Estevez, 60, worked as a food services cashier in the Plainfield School District for 15 years.

Lubia Estevez, Forest Whitlock killed after flood waters pull vehicle into brook

Family members say Estevez was on her way to bingo when tragedy struck.

Police say Estevez and friend Forest Whitlock were in a vehicle traveling along Stelle Avenue when they made a turn, ended up in a ditch and were ultimately pulled into the Cedar Brook by raging water.

It all happened just around the corner from Plainfield High School, where Estevez worked. Co-workers say the terrible news has shocked the community.

Lubia Estevez, 60, died after her vehicle was swept into flood waters during intense storms in Plainfield, New Jersey, on July 14, 2025. Estevez family

"Everybody been calling us, just telling us they are sorry for the family, for us. We are her family. My staff members, everybody was hurt this morning," food service director Kiesha Mack said.

Friends, colleagues and family say she was well-loved and touched so many lives.

"Lubia just was a sweet person. Like, she'd do anything to help us no matter what. It's just heartbreaking right now," co-worker Tawanda Miles said.

"I've been working with her for a long time, and I am just still in disbelief," Mack said.

Mack says she will remember Estevez for "her smile ... her bubbly personality, and always willing to help."

Estevez was a cancer survivor, recent widow

Chef Andre James knew Estevez for nearly 19 years and worked with her for the past eight years.

"She was a gem. She came to work every day. She loved what she did. She was trustworthy. She was honest. The kids respected her," he said.

"She loved the students, high school, elementary students," Mack said.

"She's seen some of these students grow up from kindergarten all the way up to 12th grade," James said.

He added, "It's going to be pretty difficult next year when [students] ask about her. Believe it or not, the food service workers, the kids take a lot of pride in them and love them."

Lubia Estevez, 60, died after her vehicle was swept into flood waters during intense storms in Plainfield, New Jersey, on July 14, 2025. Estevez family

Originally from the Dominican Republic, her family says Estevez was thrilled to become a citizen in 2016, was a cancer survivor and was coping with her own loss before her death.

"She just lost her husband about five months ago. It was difficult for her," James said.

James says he set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. So far, he's raised over $7,000.

"I wanted to make sure she has a proper burial," he said.