High heat, flood threats in Tri-State Area trigger multiple First Alert Weather Days

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days through the end of the work week due to heat, storms and flood threats.

Wednesday brings high levels of heat and humidity along with a storm threat, followed by a flood threat for Thursday and Friday.

Alerts/Advisories

A heat advisory is in effect for nearly the entire area through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for northeastern New Jersey through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

An air quality alert is in effect for all areas except the upper Hudson Valley through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Sky conditions perfect for double meteor shower

Tuesday was day two of the current heatwave, and it proved to be another record breaker with some locations, including Newark and LaGuardia Airport, reaching the century mark. Tuesday night, warm and muggy conditions will persist, with lows ranging from 70-80 for the most part.

Those wishing to catch a glimpse of the double meteor shower Tuesday night will be in luck. Sky conditions should be near perfect for viewing both the Alpha Capricornids and Southern Delta Aquariids across the Tri-State Area. To have two meteor showers going on at the same time is rare.

Thunderstorm threat returns Wednesday

Central Park may tie a record for the highest minimum temperature on Wednesday morning, as the forecasted low of 80 matches the record high low of 80.

One more extremely hot day is on tap for Wednesday. Once again, highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the low 100s.

Most of the day will be sunny, but by the late afternoon hours, the threat of isolated severe thunderstorms returns. The greatest hazards associated with these storms would be damaging winds. These storms should diminish by sunset.

Flooding rain threat on Thursday and Friday

Of greatest concern, however, is the threat of flooding rains that is now setting up for Thursday. While the chance of severe thunderstorms is low, forecast models are indicating that rounds of continuous heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop over the region, producing possibly between 2-4 inches of rain.

Some models are suggesting that the heavy rain will linger into Friday as well.