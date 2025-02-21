Luigi Mangione back in court today in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione is set to appear in court Friday in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in midtown Manhattan.

This will be Mangione's first court appearance since he was arraigned on state murder charges in December.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to provide updates on the status of the case, and the judge could set deadlines for pretrial paperwork and, possibly, even a trial date.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at New York State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.

UnitedHealthcare CEO ambushed outside Midtown hotel

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism, in the killing of Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Dec. 4, 2024.

The UnitedHealthcare CEO, husband and father of two was gunned down on the sidewalk as he walked to an investors conference.

After a five-day manhunt, police arrested Mangione at a McDonalds in Pennsylvania. Police said he was carrying a gun that matched the one used in the shooting and a notebook expressing hostility toward the health insurance industry.

Mangione is being held without bail at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Mangione facing state and federal charges

During his arraignment, Mangione's defense attorney accused New York City Mayor Eric Adams of tainting the jury pool by bringing Mangione back to Manhattan in a choreographed show of force, surrounded by heavily armed officers.

Last week, Mangione released a public statement for the first time since his arrest, writing "I am overwhelmed by and grateful for everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support."

The 26-year-old also faces federal charges that could carry the possibility of the death penalty. Prosecutors have said that both cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first.