After fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, here's what we know

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed Wednesday morning outside of a hotel in New York City, police said. A manhunt is underway to find the gunman, who fled the scene on a bike into Central Park.

Here is what we know so far.

Shooting appeared to be targeted attack

Thompson, 50, suffered gunshot wounds to the back and to the leg at around 6:45 a.m. ET, while outside of the Hilton Midtown hotel in a busy section of Manhattan. Police said they believe this was not a random attack, and that Thompson was targeted. Authorities are searching for a motive.

"We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy," a spokesperson for the hotel said in a statement.

Investigators have video of the shooting in which the gunman appeared to wait for Thompson for several minutes prior to firing, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a briefing. The gunman arrived at the shooting location on foot about five minutes before Thompson arrived.

He approached Thompson from behind and fired the gun at least twice, striking him in the back and the right calf, according to the police commissioner. Video shows the suspect fire the gun initially and step toward Thompson, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny. The gun appeared to malfunction, but the shooter cleared the jam fairly quickly before firing again. The CEO was not robbed.

"I want to be clear. At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack," Tisch said.

The shooting happened ahead of an investors conference that UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, was scheduled to host Wednesday morning at the Hilton, according to a spokesperson for the subsidiary. Thompson had worked for UnitedHealthcare since 2004 and served as its CEO since 2021.

Thompson was not a guest at the hotel, Tisch said. He was heading to the building Wednesday morning for the conference, which was set to begin at 8 a.m.

Officers who responded to the 911 call reporting the shooting found Thompson unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived, the New York City Police Department said. Emergency medical services personnel transported him to Mount Sinai West, which is close by, but Thompson succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to NYPD.

Suspect fled into Central Park

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot into an alleyway and got on an electric Citi Bike, which he rode into Central Park, authorities said at the briefing Wednesday. A cellphone was recovered in the alleyway, and authorities are processing it forensically to see if it is connected to the shooter.

At the scene, police recovered three live rounds and three discharged shell casings.

Police have not identified suspect

The suspect remained at large as of midday Wednesday. Police sources described him as a white male, wearing a tan-colored jacket, a black face mask and black-and-white sneakers. He also carried a grey backpack.

Police sources said several hours after the shooting took place that officers were continuing to parse surveillance images and canvass the area for additional video in efforts to track down the gunman. Investigators and security at UnitedHealthcare were also reviewing files for any previous threats, or records of disgruntled or recently fired workers, as they tried to piece together a possible motive, a law enforcement source said.

"We will not rest until we arrest and apprehend the shooter in this case," Tisch said.

A witness said he was inside of his car when he heard the gunshot, CBS News New York reported. The witness recalled seeing a man running away with a gun in his hand, according to the station.

"I was looking at my phone and I hear the shot," the witness told CBS News New York "I was shocked, it's the first time I've ever seen a crime right in front of me. Now I fear he could shoot me too."

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact the NYPD through its Crime Stoppers hotline. They can also report tips anonymously online. The police department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.

Pat Milton and John Doyle contributed to this article.