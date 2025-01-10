Trump to be sentenced for New York "hush money" crimes, a historic first as he prepares to retake office

What to know about Trump's efforts to delay his "hush money" case sentencing

Appearing in court virtually from his Mar-a-Lago home Friday, President-elect Donald Trump is set to be sentenced for his crimes in the New York "hush money" case, in a moment unlike any other in American history.

Trump and his lawyers fought Manhattan prosecutors at every turn, dating back to the beginning of the "hush money" investigation in 2018. They challenged prosecutors' subpoenas and rulings by Justice Juan Merchan, battling all the way to the Supreme Court multiple times, including an effort this week to stave off Friday's hearing.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court said it would not intervene on Trump's behalf, clearing the way for Merchan to issue his decision. Trump soon after the high court's decision said he had read it and "thought it was a fair decision, actually," noting the Supreme Court justices pointed out he could appeal and that there would be "really…no penalty."

"But we're going to appeal anyway," he added.

"So, I'll do my little thing tomorrow. They can have fun with their political opponent," Trump said.

Merchan indicated in Jan. 3 ruling that he's inclined to give Trump unconditional discharge, a sentence that includes neither jail time nor any other restriction that might impede Trump after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Trump will be given the opportunity to speak during the hearing, but does not have to, and Merchan may also take the time to make an informal speech before handing down the sentence.

Trump was found guilty in May after a seven-week trial. A unanimous jury concluded he committed 34 felonies in authorizing a scheme in 2017 to falsify records, in order to cover up reimbursements for a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels testified during the trial, as did Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, who received the falsified reimbursements for his wire to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen gave Daniels the $130,000 payment in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

Multiple witnesses testified that Trump was pleased voters did not learn of Daniels' story before the 2016 election.

Merchan held Trump in contempt 10 times during the trial for violations of a gag order barring him from making public comments about witnesses, court staff and others. In issuing the 10th contempt citation, Merchan — who frequently acknowledged the unique circumstances of the trial and its famed, powerful defendant — foreshadowed Friday's likely sentence.

"The last thing I want to do is to put you in jail," Merchan said.