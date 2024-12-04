Who is Brian Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO shot dead in Manhattan?

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson killed in shooting outside of New York City hotel

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death Wednesday outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, where the company was hosting an investor day.

Thompson, 50, was named CEO of UnitedHealthcare, UnitedHealth Group's insurance arm, in April 2021. He first joined UnitedHealth Group in 2004 and had previously served as CEO of the company's government programs, including Medicare and retiree coverage, and community and state programs providing Medicaid and other types of coverage to millions of individuals.

In his most recent role as CEO of UnitedHealthcare, he was responsible for leading growth across the company's global, employer, individual, specialty and government benefits businesses, according to a 2021 company statement announcing his appointment.

"Brian's experience, relationships and values make him especially well-suited to help UnitedHealthcare improve how health care works for consumers, physicians, employers, governments and our other partners, leading to continued and sustained long-term growth," UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty said at the time.

Thompson held other positions over his 20 years at the company, including chief financial officer for UnitedHealthcare's Employer and Individual, Community and State and Medicare and Retirement businesses. He also served as the financial controller for UnitedHealthcare's Employer and Individual business and was a director in the company's corporate development division.

Before joining UnitedHealth Group, Thompson worked as a certified public accountant at accounting firm PwC, according to his biography on networking site LinkedIn. Thompson graduated from the University of Iowa in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and most recently resided in Minnesota.

Following the shooting, UnitedHealthcare canceled its Wednesday meeting with Wall Street analysts and investors, which Thompson had been scheduled to attend.