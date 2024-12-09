Watch CBS News
Man in Pennsylvania questioned in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder, police sources say

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Search continues for murder weapon in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
Search continues for murder weapon in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting 02:48

NEW YORK -- A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York. 

A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned about the murder after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona. 

The person being questioned was in possession of a gun with a silencer and a fake New Jersey driver's license, sources said. 

Over the weekend, NYPD continued to search Central Park for clues, specifically the weapon used to gun down Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Dec. 4.

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.



