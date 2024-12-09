Man in Pennsylvania questioned in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder, police sources say

NEW YORK -- A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York.

A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned about the murder after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona.

The person being questioned was in possession of a gun with a silencer and a fake New Jersey driver's license, sources said.

Over the weekend, NYPD continued to search Central Park for clues, specifically the weapon used to gun down Thompson outside the Hilton Midtown hotel on Dec. 4.

