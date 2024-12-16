Trump says he'd "look at" a pardon for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK - President-elect Donald Trump said Monday he would "look at" a pardon for embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Trump added he was not familiar with the specifics of the charges Adams faces.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national and bribery. He's accused of accepting travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions. You can read the full Adams indictment here.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has said he has no plans to resign and is seeking re-election. His trial is set to begin on April 21.

Adams won't be getting campaign matching funds

Trump made the announcement the same day the New York City Campaign Finance Board announced it will not be giving matching funds to Adams for his reelection bid, a serious setback for his campaign.

"After thoroughly reviewing all available information, including the details of the indictment of Mayor Adams, the Board has determined that there is reason to believe that the Adams campaign has engaged in conduct detrimental to the matching funds program, in violation of law including the Campaign Finance Act and Board rules. His campaign also failed to provide documents and information requested by the Board. Accordingly, Mayor Adams' campaign for reelection has failed to demonstrate eligibility for public funds payment at this time. Our priority remains achieving an equitable and transparent democracy that is accountable to all New Yorkers," New York City Campaign Finance Board Chair Frederick Schaffer said.

"While today's ruling by CFB to withhold matching funds at this time is disappointing, we will continue to work with the board to address any issues so that funds can be appropriately disbursed. The mayor's campaign continues to have far more resources than his opponents', and we are very confident we will have the support we need to spend the maximum amount allowable in the upcoming primary," Adams' 2025 campaign counsel Vito Patta said in a statement.

"Eric Adams' unethical and potentially illegal campaign fundraising practices have led the NYC Campaign Finance Board (CFB) to deny him matching campaign funds for his re-election bid in 2025. New York's public financing system works — we have some of the most robust campaign finance laws, and we've been a model for states and localities across the nation," New York Working Families Party Co-Directors Jasmine Gripper and Ana María Archila said in a statement. "We are relieved to see the CFB's decision to put public tax dollars to good use and prevent abuse of the system. It is time for New York City to elect a new mayor who can govern with integrity in service of New York City's working families."

Adams' top aide abruptly resigns

These are just the latest developments in the investigation into Adams and his top aides, and come on the heels of Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Adams' top advisor for years, abruptly announcing her resignation Sunday night. That announcement comes as prosecutors have reportedly presented evidence to a grand jury looking into corruption allegations against her.

Lewis-Martin's resignation came a month before she was expected to retire.

Federal agents subpoenaed Lewis-Martin and seized her cellphone after she returned from a trip to Japan in September. They also searched her home in Brooklyn.

The Manhattan DA's office has said it was looking into Lewis-Martin and four others reportedly involving the city's leasing of commercial properties.