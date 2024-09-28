NYC Mayor Eric Adams speaks publicly for 1st time since historic day in court

Adams cites "power of prayer" after pleading not guilty to bribery

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke publicly Saturday for the first time since pleading not guilty to federal bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance charges.

Adams briefly spoke to a gaggle of reporters waiting for him outside the Greater Cathedral Church in Queens, where the mayor arrived for an event to celebrate a new reverend.

"Right now, the power of prayer. And so I do a lot of praying, and I'm looking forward when I leave here to go on and continue to do what I do, moving our city forward. That is what needs to take place now," Adams said.

He did not specifically address the case or his chief advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who was just subpoenaed and had her phone seized by federal agents.

Watch Adams' entire remarks outside the church here.

Adams trying to go about business as usual

As Adams tries to push forward with business as usual, he's dealing with the fallout of a lengthy, 57-page federal indictment alleging he abused his power for nearly a decade.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has not yet asked Adams to resign, but many City Council members and other notable leaders have.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York say Adams accepted improper gifts, including more than $100,000 in luxury travel and illegal campaign contributions from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official.

In his first court appearance Friday, the mayor pleaded not guilty to all five counts laid out in the indictment. He was released on bail under conditions that he cannot contact any witnesses or individuals named in the indictment.

The mayor's attorney said he will file a motion to dismiss the case next week, adding, "We expect these charges to be dismissed."

Adams faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on all five counts. He is scheduled to return to court Oct. 2.