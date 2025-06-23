Extreme heat causes people to faint at New Jersey graduation ceremony, official says

First Alert Weather: Hot and getting even hotter around NYC area

Multiple people were hospitalized after complaining about the extremely hot weather at an outdoor graduation ceremony, New Jersey officials said.

It happened at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, where crowds were in the stands watching the graduation on the field as temperatures reached dangerous levels Monday morning.

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale told CBS News New York at around 11 a.m. that numerous EMS personnel were at the stadium, where people were passing out from the heat and being taken for treatment.

Five people were hospitalized for dehydration, Speziale said.

Chopper 2 over Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, where EMS attended to multiple people because of extreme heat on Monday, June 23, 2025. CBS News New York/Chopper 2

Extreme heat warnings

Much of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar into the 90s, where they are expected to remain for the next two days. The heat index could reach a whopping 100 to 110 degrees.

Paterson's website posted an extreme heat advisory.

"Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, try to stay indoors with air conditioning or fans, avoid doing strenuous outdoor activities, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. If you must go outside, wear light clothing and try to stay in shaded areas," it said.

The Paterson Free Public Library on Broadway and Northside Public Library on Temple Street are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow residents to cool off.

The sweltering weather could set records. If the temperature in New York City reaches 100 degrees on Monday, it would be its hottest day since July 18, 2012.

An air quality alert was also issued across much of the area due to ground-level ozone.

