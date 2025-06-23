Excessive heat warning for NYC area today. Highs expected to feel like triple digits.

New York City and the Tri-State Area are under an excessive heat warning to start the week. Highs are expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s on Monday, but it will actually feel like triple digits.

This week could also bring the first heat wave of the season, as highs are expected to be above 90 degrees for three days in a row.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as our forecasters monitor the following alerts:

Excessive heat warning across much of the area Monday and Tuesday for peak heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees

across much of the area Monday and Tuesday for peak heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees Heat advisory across Long Island, the Jersey coastline and parts of the Catskills Monday and Tuesday for peak heat index values of 95 to 100+ degrees

across Long Island, the Jersey coastline and parts of the Catskills Monday and Tuesday for peak heat index values of 95 to 100+ degrees Air quality alert across much of the area Monday due to ground level ozone

Extreme heat today around NYC

CBS News New York

Record high temperatures are likely Monday and Tuesday.

After a stuffy start Monday, temperatures are headed for the 90s to around 100 degrees by afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100 to 110 degrees.

Monday night offers little to no relief, as it will be warm and stuffy with temperatures only falling to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday is a near repeat, if not hotter, as we make a run for nearly 100 degrees. When you factor in the humidity, it will easily feel like the triple digits.

As for Wednesday, the heat persists, but showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast.

Warning during extreme heat

The hot temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they can be dangerous.

That's why New York City opens hundreds of cooling centers in places like libraries, museums and senior centers. CLICK HERE to find one near you.

Officials also remind New Yorkers to check in on their elderly and vulnerable neighbors over the next few days.

"Stay inside, stay cool. We have lots of options available to you in the city. Take advantage of all of the important information that's been circulated about staying hydrated, staying inside, staying in the shade, and please, please check for your most vulnerable New Yorkers, including pets," Deputy Mayor for Administration Camille Joseph Varlack told CBS News New York.

New York City Public Schools issued a notice about the heat, saying schools will be open Monday but are advised to move outdoor activities inside between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency for 32 counties, including New York City and Long Island, following the weekend's powerful storms, adding the damage may be exacerbated by the incoming heat wave.

The governor also announced she signed a bill that will allow refreshments to be offered to people waiting in line to vote Tuesday on Election Day.

Meanwhile, Con Edison is asking customers to help reduce energy consumption by limiting the use of large appliances and setting thermostats to the highest comfortable temperature.