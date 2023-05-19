"This is a victory for history": Historic Hinchliffe Stadium reopens in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. -- A bit of history was restored in New Jersey on Friday with the reopening of Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson.

It was the home of the New York Black Yankees and New York Cubans of the Negro Leagues in the '30s and '40s, but in recent years, nature started overtaking the amphitheater seating and the concrete was cracked and covered in graffiti.

Now, the restoration is being called a victory.

It was a ribbon-cutting that could have easily never happened, but against all odds, Paterson officially reopened the old Hinchliffe Stadium.

"This is a victory for history, it's a victory for our community, and I just can't contain my elation," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

It looks like new, but Hinchliffe is steeped in Negro League baseball history.

It was built during the Great Depression but fell into disrepair during the 1990s.

Sayegh led a massive $100 million project to save the stadium from demolition.

"Proud moment for Paterson, an emotional moment for Paterson because Paterson gets in the win column," he said.

The updated venue holds 7,800 seats, a museum and even affordable senior housing.

It'll be home to the Minor League New Jersey Jackals, along with youth sports.

The reopening brought out New Jersey dignitaries and Hollywood royalty.

"This has been coming a long time, and a lot of people fought really hard to make sure that this stadium is not forgotten, nor will its history be forgotten, so I'm very excited," Whoopi Goldberg said.

"I feel like I'm walking 10 feet tall to be on this field knowing the history, knowing what was overcome to get to this day," Sen. Cory Booker said.

Watching from the crowd were Patersonians young and old.

Simmie Pipkin Jr. was born just four years after the stadium was built and watched in pride as it was rebuilt.

"It's beautiful. I can't get over it," he said.

The mayor of Paterson says he hopes to one day host an MLB game at Hinchliffe Stadium. That, he said, would truly make this a field of dreams.