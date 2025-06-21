1st day of summer in NYC brings scorching temperatures. Here's what to expect this season.

Today marks the first full day of summer 2025 in New York City after the summer solstice occurred at 10:41 p.m. Friday.

Saturday's temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, but the hottest weather of the year is still to come.

It will be a beautiful day, but the humidity will be relatively in check. Other than a very isolated pop-up rain shower or storm, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Conditions stay quiet tonight under partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.

Tomorrow, humidity soars, making it feel more like 100-105 degrees. It'll be the start of three straight First Alert Weather Days. Monday and Tuesday will be hazy, hot and oppressively humid with heat indices as high as 105-110!

It could be the Tri-State Area's first heat wave of the season. Many parts of the U.S. have a similar forecast.

Here's a look at what else to expect this summer.

"Heat Dome" could bring highs of 100

It's been a very slow start to the warm season across the northeastern United States, and Central Park has failed to hit 90 degrees so far.

On average, the first 90-degree day in the park is May 28th. The first 90-degree day of the year is forecasted to occur on June 19th. However, even hotter days lie ahead.

According to various forecast models, a formidable "Heat Dome" is expected to develop over the Eastern Seaboard this weekend, and NYC may hit the century mark on June 24. 100-degree days in NYC are actually quite rare, having only been recorded 60 times over 155 years of record keeping. If the city does, in fact, hit 100 degrees, it would be the first time since July 18, 2012.

Hot and humid summer ahead

As for the rest of the summer, all forecasts are calling for above average warmth nationwide. In our neck of the woods, that means there may be numerous days that exceed 85 degrees, which is the highest daily average high temperature throughout the summer. 85 degrees is the average high temperature from July 6 through August 5, making that the hottest period of the year, which also falls within what are referred to as the "Dog Days Of Summer."

Along with above average temperatures, above average humidity is likely for this upcoming summer as well. This can be attributed to above average rainfall that fell across the Midwest and South this spring. The above average rainfall has left soils in those regions saturated, and that leads to higher rates of evapotranspiration - how water is transferred from the surface to the air - from surrounding vegetation, which in turn, leads to higher humidity levels. Since the Midwest and South are typical source regions of heat waves in the Tri-State Region, air flowing over them can pick up the excess levels of humidity and transfer them here.

A well-known source region of high humidity, and usually the most prolific one in this part of the world, the Gulf, has water temperatures that are currently running above average. When air flows over that warm body of water and moves northward, oppressive levels of humidity, also known as "air, you can wear," can be anticipated. That scenario will only get enhanced this summer when the moist Gulf air moves over already moisture laden soils. With that said, air conditioners are likely to be heavily used in the coming months.