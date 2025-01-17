NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home Friday in Florida.

According to Adams' schedule, he flew to Florida on Thursday, and is expected to meet with Trump at 1 p.m. Friday.

The mayor has said a partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success, and Trump has said he would consider pardoning Adams if he is convicted on federal corruption charges.

"Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers — and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success," the mayor's office said in a statement Thursday. "Tomorrow, Mayor Adams will sit down with President-elect Trump and discuss New Yorkers' priorities. The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward."

Meanwhile, the mayor's critics, including Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running against him, say Adams is putting his own interests over New Yorkers.

Preparations underway for Trump's Inauguration Day

The meeting comes as Washington, D.C. is preparing for Monday's presidential inauguration and the upcoming transfer of power.

Safety and security will be priority, especially given the two assassination attempts Trump faced last year.

Approximately 25,000 law enforcement officers and military personnel will be there, along with 7,800 National Guard members. Pilots have been flying over the National Mall, scanning for radiology or nuclear irregularities on the ground, and there is a so-called "ring of steel" with 30 miles of anti-scale fencing around the city.

With all of these measures in place, authorities say they will be ready for the 250,000 ticketed guests. Those expected to attend include billionaires, tech CEOs and celebrities, along with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses. Trump notably skipped Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Trump's inauguration comes just days after two other major national security events — the Jan. 6 electoral count and former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.