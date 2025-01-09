Watch Live: Jimmy Carter's funeral service today
Jimmy Carter's state funeral will be held at the National Cathedral on Thursday, which President Biden has declared a national day of mourning for the 39th president.
Mr. Biden is expected to give a eulogy at the service. President-elect Donald Trump, who stopped by the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday to pay his respect to Carter, and all the former living presidents — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush— are also expected to attend the funeral.
Thursday's service will cap off six days of remembrance for Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100. After the funeral, Carter will return to Georgia to be buried in his hometown of Plains, next to his beloved wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.
Pallbearers transfer casket to hearse
Carter's casket was transferred to the hearse, which will start on its journey to the National Cathedral.
There are expected to be 3,000 people at the Cathedral, including all the living former presidents.
Carter departure ceremony begins
The departure ceremony for Carter started at 9 a.m. A military honor guard was maintained until shortly before the ceremony.
At the base of the U.S. Capitol steps, a special honor guard, honorary pallbearers and their spouses are awaiting the casket.
Carter's casket is being escorted by procession. The order of march is national color, clergy, body bearer team, and presidential color.
As the procession stopped at the top of the landing, ceremonial troops present arms and render honors: four Ruffles and Flourishes, Hail to the Chief, and a 21-gun salute)
Immediately following honors, the U.S. Navy band played A Mighty Fortress is Our God and then My Faith Looks up to Thee. On the first note of the first hymn, the body bearer team began moving down the steps through the ranks of the honor cordon, Special Honor Guard, and honorary pallbearers to the hearse. The order of march is national color, clergy, body bearers, and presidential color.
Carter's casket leaves the Rotunda
Carter's casket has been carried out of the Capitol Rotunda, where he was lying in state until Thursday morning.
Members of the public lined up outside the Capitol building despite bitterly cold temperatures in Washington, D.C. President-elect Donald Trump also stopped by on Wednesday afternoon.
The departure ceremony is set to start at 9 a.m.
National day of mourning for Jimmy Carter begins, state funeral soon
Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral will be held Thursday at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on what to expect.
Public visitation for Carter ends
The public visitation period for Carter ended at 7 a.m. on Thursday, as his casket was dressed and set for departure.
The departure ceremony is set to start at 9 a.m.
Who is attending Jimmy Carter's funeral?
An estimated 3,000 people are expected to attend Carter's funeral, the National Cathedral said on Tuesday, in addition to President Biden, the living former presidents and President-elect Donald Trump.
President Biden, who was the first sitting senator to endorse Carter's 1976 presidential bid, will deliver one of the eulogies.
First lady Jill Biden, former and incoming first lady Melania Trump, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Laura Bush are expected to attend the funeral, but Michelle Obama will not be in attendance.
Lawmakers and Americans pay their respects to Carter
Carter lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Tuesday afternoon until early Thursday, when his remains will be transferred with a ceremony to the National Cathedral.
Members of Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris, Cabinet secretaries and Carter's family members then paid their respects in a service in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.
"Today, we gather to begin a final farewell to Jimmy Carter — Navy veteran, peanut farmer, governor of Georgia, and president of the United States," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, on Tuesday. "Sunday school teacher, Nobel prize winner, advocate for peace and human rights, and first and foremost, a faithful servant of his creator, and of his fellow man."
"Lots of preparation" was put into Carter's funeral, National Cathedral dean says
Carter's is the fifth official national funeral service for a president that has been held in the National Cathedral, following Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, the Very Rev. Randolph Hollerith, the dean of the National Cathedral, told reporters Wednesday.
But "every funeral itself, whether it's presidential or otherwise, is completely unique," Hollerith added.
He said that the cathedral generally has a limited period of time to prepare, "often eight to 10 days." The news of Carter's death meant "the entire Cathedral — all staff and everyone — we all went into the mode of preparing to honor him."
The service will comprise readings, prayers, eulogies a homily, and "there'll be lots of beautiful music, and there will be a military honor guard presence," Hollerith said.
"It'll be very dignified, and yet at the same time, very joyous," he added.
Hollerith believes that it's the setting aside of partisan rancor for the service that Carter would appreciate.
"When we do a presidential funeral or a national gathering like this, it brings together left and right, Republicans and Democrats — both sides of the aisle in the Washington, D.C., area — come together," Hollerith said. "And I know he would love seeing America come together."
— Gillian Morley