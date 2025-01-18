NYC organizations on alert after reports of ICE ramping up arrests as Trump takes office

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump is promising the largest deportation effort in American history as soon as he retakes office, and that has some New Yorkers on edge.

CBS News confirms the locations expected to be targeted by deportation teams from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement include those with large populations of immigrants, such as the Chicago area. Sources tell CBS News that includes targeting "sanctuary jurisdictions."

"There's going to be a big raid all across the country. Chicago is just one of the many places. We got 24 field offices across the country. on Tuesday, you're gonna expect ICE, ICE is finally going to go out and do their job," incoming White House border czar Tom Homan said in an interview.

Trump is expected to undo rules from the Biden administration that limit who ICE agents should prioritize for arrest and deportation, which once shielded undocumented immigrants without criminal histories. Homan has said there could be some "collateral arrests," where law-abiding migrants are also arrested.

Advocates call for stronger sanctuary laws

The New York Immigration Coalition held a unity walk Saturday ahead of Trump's inauguration.

"Be careful where you place your marker of hate because someone else's marker is different and it includes you," New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

"What we're bracing for as well is the houses of worship, which are supposed to be protected as well as schools and other vulnerable sites," said activist Power Malu, executive director of the organization Artists, Athletes, Activists.

A number of organizations have been on alert, including Win, training employees at their 16 shelters on what to do if ICE shows up.

"We want to make sure they know that if ICE comes to your door, you never have to open that door. You don't have to engage with them," Win President and CEO Christine Quinn said.

There are a number of organizations working with undocumented migrants to understand their rights.

Within Trump's first 180 days, Win is calling for stronger sanctuary laws that will restrict ICE cooperation.

Some voice concerns about undocumented immigrants committing crimes

Saturday, Mayor Eric Adams, who met with the incoming border czar in December, declined to say what role, if any, city agencies may play if those deportations happen.

"Again, I answered that over and over again. I'm not gonna keep doing the same questions over and over again about the cooperation of city agencies. The law is the law," Adams said.

Businessman and immigrant Fernando Mateo agrees with the looming sweeps and commends Trump on his efforts.

"We want a safer city. We want a city that's functional. We want a city that's crime-free. And we need to start with getting rid of those that don't really belong here. That came here, broke into our country, came here to commit crimes," he said.