New York City Mayor Eric Adams joins other mayors in Washington D.C. to discuss asylum seeker crisis

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will join other mayors Thursday in Washington, D.C. to discuss the impact of the asylum seeker crisis on their cities.

Mayors from New York, Chicago, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles have asked President Joe Biden for at least $5 billion to cover the expenses spent on the crisis.

The White House responded with a statement, reading in part, "We have asked Congress for $1.4 billion... to support local communities and... Since last month, DHS has taken steps to reduce the average processing time for work permits for certain migrants to just 30 days."

The mayor's trip comes as local advocacy groups urge him to pump the brakes on a major new shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

Chopper 2 flew over the space, where several tents will house more than 2,000 asylum seekers, including children.

Just a day after taking a tour, The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless are calling on the city not to shelter families there. They say the sleeping spaces are too tight, with no privacy, storage or the ability to turn down the lights for kids to nap.

A spokesperson for the mayor responded in part, "Since the start of this humanitarian crisis, we have put the health and safety of asylum seekers -- and most importantly children seeking asylum -- above all else."

