How much snow did New York and New Jersey get Sunday? Here are the latest snow totals.

First Alert Weather: Snow gives way to arctic blast around NYC

NEW YORK -- Snow fell across New York and New Jersey on Sunday, but how much accumulation did the area see when it was all said and done?

The hardest hit areas picked up over a half a foot of snow, while the city picked up anywhere from 2 to 4 inches.

But now, our attention turns to an arctic chill bringing dangerously cold temperatures.

Snow totals for N.Y. and N.J.

Some of the highest snow totals were recorded in Orange and Dutchess counties in New York and in Morris County, New Jersey.

Highland Mills, New York came in first with 8.1 inches of snow, closely followed by Hopewell Junction with 8. Chester saw 7.7 inches, and Congers saw 6.5.

In New Jersey, Kinnelon ranked highest with 7 inches.

As for the five boroughs, Central Park saw 1.6 inches, while LaGuardia Airport saw 3.5.

NYC area weather forecast today

With the exception of any isolated snow squalls this afternoon, we're pretty much done with the white stuff.

What's far more interesting, as we look ahead, is the deep freeze over the next few days.

Today, for example, we'll manage to reach the mid 20s, but because of the breeze, it will only feel like the teens.

Tonight will be absolutely frigid, with wind chills falling below zero across many locations.

Dangerous cold Tuesday and Wednesday

We get no relief on Tuesday, as temperatures get stuck in the teens. And you guessed it, because of the wind, it will feel even colder — 10 degrees if we're lucky.

This pattern will persist through Wednesday, with temperatures moderating the second half of the week. Even so, we'll barely make it to freezing on Friday.

The bottom line is, it will be cold, and dangerously cold at times, so you'll need to dress in layers and be mindful of exposed skin.

Crews racing to clear the snow before the big freeze

Public works crews have been busy trying to keep the streets clean in anticipation of the arctic blast moving in.

In Paterson, they're treating roads not just with salt but also calcium chloride, because it can melt ice at lower temperatures.

Many businesses are also taking proactive measures, treating their sidewalks to prevent slips and falls for customers.

Remember bridges and overpasses are particularly susceptible to freezing, and while main streets are clear, places like gas station, parking lots, driveways and many sidewalks are still slushy and can be hazardous to walk on.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

