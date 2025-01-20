MLK Day events across NYC area honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NEW YORK — Organizations across the New York City area are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special events honoring the civil rights leader's legacy.

This year, the federal holiday also falls on Inauguration Day.

MLK Day events in New York

Several state and local officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, are expected to attend an event hosted by the Baptist Ministers Conference of Greater New York and Vicinity at the Convent Avenue Baptist Church in Harlem. The event begins at 10 a.m.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music is hosting its 39th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The free event begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday and includes a speech by Carlotta Walls LaNier of the Little Rock Nine, a presentation by Ailey II, a performance by the intergenerational choir Fire Ensemble, and more.

"It means a lot. I think it means that this is a chance of reflection, but also, hopefully, sparking some action. And sometimes what action means is just connecting with people," said Coco Killingsworth, BAM's chief experience and impact officer. "We're particularly excited this year because we have kind of a twist on what we've done in the past, where we usually have a choir and a musical performance. And this year we're combining those and really bringing the audience in."

The UJA-Federation of New York will hold its annual MLK Day of Service in several locations across the five boroughs, plus on Long Island and in Westchester County.

Over the weekend, a long list of state and city officials joined Rev. Al Sharpton for the annual Martin Luther King Day Public Policy Forum at the National Action Network. Sharpton will be attending the MLK Day march in Washington, D.C. this year.

MLK Day events in New Jersey

The nonprofit Jersey Cares expects 1,800 volunteers to participate in its two-day Jersey Cares Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service event. The nonprofit is organizing multiple volunteer opportunities, including several virtual project options.

Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 when he was just 39 years old. The civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Price winner known for his nonviolent approach and speeches, including, "I Have a Dream," would have been 96 years old today.