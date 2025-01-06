President Jimmy Carter flag flap in Nassau County leads to more questions, but few answers

Why has Nassau County ignored the request to lower flags to half-staff for President Carter?

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A verbal battle has broken out in Nassau County over Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman's apparent ignoring of a nationwide request to honor former President Jimmy Carter by lowering flags to half-staff until Jan. 28.

Flags all over the country have been flying at half-staff since Dec. 29, when the White House ordered the measure out of respect for the 39th president, who died last week at 100 years old.

Why not honor the traditional request?

Democrats claim Blakeman has rebuffed requests and they're wondering why.

United States flag code directs that American flags be lowered for 30 days after the death of a president, but thus far Nassau County has not taken part in the symbolic nationwide tribute to Carter, a lifelong humanitarian, Navy war veteran, former president, and Democrat.

Blakeman ended a period of confusion with a statement on Sunday, saying, "The flags in Nassau County will be at half-staff for President Carter from the commencement of lying in state on Jan. 7 through burial on Jan. 9."

Carter's state funeral will be held at the National Cathedral in Washington on Thursday. Most of the nation, minus Nassau County, will have flags lowered for 19 additional days out of respect.

"The fact that Bruce Blakeman decided to lower the flags for a mere two days is more of a slap in the face, in my opinion, than not lowering them at all. He's cowering to the pressure of people saying, 'He should do something,'" Nassau County Legislator Seth Koslow said Monday.

Koslow, a Democrat, has been reaching out and believes Nassau is the only county in America not following the protocol of having flags lowered until Jan. 28.

Blakeman has not given a reason for his decision.

President-elect Donald Trump plans to attend Carter's funeral but lashed out on Truth Social against flags flown at half-staff during his upcoming inauguration.

What Nassau County residents are saying

CBS News New York spoke with local residents about the controversy.

"He was president of the United States, so I'm with that all the way," one person said of the tribute.

"A month, two days -- to me what is important is that [Carter] is being honored because he was one of the best," another said.

"Yes, I think they should do it because he was a president," another said.

"Why shouldn't he get the same privilege?" another added.