After guilty verdict, calls mount for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign. Here's what he has to say.

NEW YORK -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez has been convicted on federal bribery charges, and pressure is mounting for him to resign.

The New Jersey Democrat was found guilty Tuesday, following more than nine weeks of testimony.

After the verdict, Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement, reading in part, "I reiterate my call for Senator Menendez to resign immediately after being found guilty of endangering national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system."

The governor said if Menendez refuses to step down, he will call for a vote to expel him.

"In the event of a vacancy, I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve," Murphy's statement continued.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, a longtime colleague of Menendez, also said he should resign.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what it right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer wrote on social media.

Sen. Cory Booker joined the calls for his fellow New Jersey senator to step down.

"I call on Senator Menendez to resign. I originally did so last fall because of the severity of the allegations against him and how they shook the public's trust," Booker said in a statement. "Now, with this conviction, the urgency for Senator Menendez to step down and for the governor to appoint a replacement has even more urgency."

Rep. Andy Kim, who is running to replace Menendez, said the verdict shows the senator is "guilty and unfit to serve."

The state's Democratic committee also posted on social media, saying, "This is a sad day for New Jersey and our country... We call on the Senator to resign his Senate seat and allow us to move forward."

New Jersey Senate Republican leader Tony Bucco concurred.

"Today's verdict is a sad day for new Jersey, and I personally take no joy in the conviction of Bob Menendez," Bucco said. "This outcome, however, underscores the importance of upholding the highest ethical standards in public service, and is a stark reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their position or influence.

Sen. Bob Menendez trial – from gold bars to guilty verdict

Menendez was accused of accepting lavish bribes, like gold bars, in exchange for political influence, allegedly acting as a foreign agent to benefit the governments of Egypt and Qatar, as well as three New Jersey businessmen.

The FBI raided Menendez's home back in June 2022 and uncovered more than $480,000 in cash stuffed inside envelopes and closets.

The powerful Democrat pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts, including bribery and extortion.

"Obviously, I am deeply, deeply disappointed by the jury's decision. I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision, and that we will be successful upon appeal," Menendez said outside the courthouse. "I have never violated my public oath, I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent, and the decision rendered by the jury today would put at risk every member of the United States Senate, in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be."

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York said the case "has always been about shocking levels of corruption."

"Hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes, including gold, cash, and a Mercedes-Benz. This wasn't politics as usual; this was politics for profit. Because Senator Menendez has now been found guilty, his years of selling his office to the highest bidder have finally come to an end," the office said in a statement Tuesday. "Corruption isn't costless: it erodes public trust, and it undermines the rule of law. That's why we're so committed to fighting it, regardless of political party."

Sentencing has been set for October 29.

What about his wife, Nadine Menendez?

The senator's wife, Nadine Menendez, was originally set to be tried alongside him, but her trial was postponed as she recovers from breast cancer surgery.

CBS New York learned Tuesday her trial has now been postponed indefinitely.

Stick with CBS News and CBS New York for the latest updates on this developing story.