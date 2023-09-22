Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez indicted on federal bribery charges

Washington — Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings unsealed Friday.

The bribery offenses against Menendez stem from a yearslong public-corruption investigation by the Justice Department. The indictment unsealed Friday charges Mendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with three counts in connection to their relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.

The 39-page indictment claims that beginning in 2018, Menendez and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using the senator's power and influence as a U.S. senator to enrich and protect the three businessmen — Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fred Daibes — and benefit Egypt's government.

The bribes allegedly included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a "low-or-no-show-job," a luxury vehicle and "other things of value," according to the charging document.

Photo from the unsealed indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez, accused of accepting bribes including $100,000 in gold bars. Two of the gold bars are shown here. Government exhibit

The New Jersey senator was indicted in 2015 on roughly a dozen charges, including bribery and conspiracy, following accusations he accepted gifts from a wealthy Democratic donor in exchange for political favors. That case ended in a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict after deliberating for more than a week.

Sources confirmed to CBS News in October 2022 that Menendez was under criminal investigation in New York.

Photos from the federal indictment of Sen. Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey. Government exhibit

First elected to Congress in 1992 to represent New Jersey's 13th Congressional District, Menendez was appointed to the Senate in 2006 and elected to a full term later that year. In the course of his tenure in the Senate, Menedez rose to chair the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a post he resumed when Democrats took control of the upper after the 2020 election.

This is a developing story and will be updated.