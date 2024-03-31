Watch CBS News
New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim campaigns to unseat Sen. Menendez, New York lawmaker takes on squatters on "The Point"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Rep. Andy Kim on his campaign to replace Sen. Bob Menendez
Rep. Andy Kim on his campaign to replace Sen. Bob Menendez 09:33

Why is Rep. Andy Kim running for Senate? 

New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim is hoping to replace Sen. Bob Menendez in the upper chamber on Election Day.   

Kim though he'd have an uphill battle for the Democratic nomination, until New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy suddenly dropped out. Now, the race looks a whole lot easier. 

Full interview with Rep. Andy Kim | The Point with Marcia Kramer 18:37

Is squatting a problem in New York? 

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino, a Republican representing neighborhoods in Queens, takes a trademark no-holds-bared approach to city politics. 

Like other New York politicians, Paladino has turned her attention to squatters, "because it's becoming rampant. It's become a crime of opportunity," she said. 

Republican Vickie Paladino wants to toughen New York's squatting laws 08:47

Paladino wants to raise the threshold from 30 to 180 days. Right now in Albany, bills cracking down on squatters would raise the threshold from 30 to 45 days, Paladino said. 

In March, two suspected squatters were arrested for the murder of a New York City woman 

What would a second Trump presidency look like? 

The 2024 presidential race is just getting started. But with former Pres. Donald Trump currently ahead in the polls, we thought it would be interesting to explore what voters expect if he defeats Pres. Joe Biden in November. 

What New Yorkers think would happen in a second Trump presidency 02:55

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.  

