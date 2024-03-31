New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim campaigns to unseat Sen. Menendez, New York lawmaker takes on squatters on "The Point"

Rep. Andy Kim on his campaign to replace Sen. Bob Menendez

Why is Rep. Andy Kim running for Senate?



New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim is hoping to replace Sen. Bob Menendez in the upper chamber on Election Day.

Kim though he'd have an uphill battle for the Democratic nomination, until New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy suddenly dropped out. Now, the race looks a whole lot easier.

Is squatting a problem in New York?

New York City Council Member Vickie Paladino, a Republican representing neighborhoods in Queens, takes a trademark no-holds-bared approach to city politics.

Like other New York politicians, Paladino has turned her attention to squatters, "because it's becoming rampant. It's become a crime of opportunity," she said.

Paladino wants to raise the threshold from 30 to 180 days. Right now in Albany, bills cracking down on squatters would raise the threshold from 30 to 45 days, Paladino said.

In March, two suspected squatters were arrested for the murder of a New York City woman

What would a second Trump presidency look like?

The 2024 presidential race is just getting started. But with former Pres. Donald Trump currently ahead in the polls, we thought it would be interesting to explore what voters expect if he defeats Pres. Joe Biden in November.

