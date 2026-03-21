2025-2026 was NYC's coldest, snowiest winter in 11 years

Spring has finally arrived in New York City after one of the most brutal winters the city has experienced in recent years.

It turned out to be the coldest and snowiest winter in 11 years.

CBS News New York

Between Dec. 21 and March 20, the average temperature in Central Park was 31.9 degrees. That's 4.3 degrees below normal, and the coldest average temperature since winter 2014-2015.

A weeks-long cold snap in January and February plunged the city into a deep freeze.

During that time, at least 19 people were found dead outside. Many of the deaths were believed to be directly hypothermia-related. At least seven others died primarily from hypothermia inside private homes.

CBS News New York

New York City also saw a total of 43.4 inches of snowfall during the 2025-2026 winter, which is 13.6 inches above normal. The average is 29.8 inches.

A winter storm on Jan. 25 dumped over 1 foot of snow on parts of the city. Central Park had 10.6 inches, while Washington Heights received 14.9 inches.

Just four weeks later, on Feb. 22, a blizzard arrived. It delivered 19.7 inches in Central Park, making it the ninth biggest snowstorm in New York City history, dating back to 1869.

With winter now in the rear view mirror, we can look forward to all the pleasures that spring has to offer.