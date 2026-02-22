Live updates as nor'easter threatens NYC, Tri-State Area with blizzard conditions, huge snow totals
What to know about the nor'easter in the New York City area
- A major nor'easter will start Sunday in New York City and the Tri-State Area, bringing blizzard conditions and potentially two feet of snow or more through Monday.
- Blizzard warnings extend to all of New York City, Long Island, the Lower Hudson Valley, most of New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Coastal flood warnings will be in effect along the coast.
- Parts of Long Island and the Jersey Shore are expected to see 18-24 inches of snow. The rest of the Tri-State, including the five boroughs, could have 12-18 inches by the time the storm wraps up.
- CBS News New York will bring you live weather updates every hour starting at noon Sunday.
Potentially a historic storm
As Gov. Hochul noted, this is NYC's first blizzard warning since 2017 and Long Island's first since 2022. This nor'easter will be capable of producing heavy snowfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding.
Not only is this storm likely to be more impactful than the one that occurred in January, but it is also likely to bring the highest amount of the snow that New York City has seen in over five years, when 17.4" fell in early February 2021.
Projected snow totals
These are the anticipated snow totals for parts of the region, as of Sunday morning:
- NYC: 12"-18", 18"-24" for southern portions of Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens
- Long Island: 18"-24" for the South Shore, 12"-18" for the North Shore
- Central Jersey and Jersey Shore: 12"-18" inland, 18'-14" along the coastline
- Northern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut: 12"-18"
- Upper Hudson Valley and far Northwestern New Jersey: 12"-18"
Nor'easter forecast timeline
Light to moderate snow started falling in the region Sunday morning, but it will intensify later today, especially tonight, and last through Monday afternoon.
The heaviest snow will occur between 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, with rates of 2-3 inches per hour at times and wind gusts reaching 40-60 mph.
Blizzard conditions are likely during this window.
Mass transit impact
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said subway, bus and commuter rail service will continue for as long as it is safe, but with potential delays and schedule changes. Buses will be outfitted with chains and a focus will be on keeping uncovered subway tracks clear.
"Particularly the A train, the N, the B, and the Q, the 5 and the 7 line. These are some of the lines that are most exposed to accumulations of snow," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. "That may impact on the time of travel," he said.
NJ Transit said it could implement service suspensions on Sunday and Monday depending on the storm.
Mamdani's warning to New Yorkers
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the decision on whether public schools will have in-person classes Monday will be made by noon Sunday.
He also cautioned conditions could remain very dangerous even after the storm passes tomorrow afternoon.
"Combined with daytime temperatures slipping above freezing and overnight lows dropping to the low 20s, the snowfall will melt, then refreeze, resulting in dangerously icy sidewalks and streets," he said.
States of emergency
New York and New Jersey each declared a state of emergency, as governors Kathy Hochul and Mikie Sherrill urged people to avoid travel due to potentially life-threatening winter weather.
"You need to hear this from me, someone who's been through more blizzards than any governor in the history of the state of New York. This is one to take seriously," Hochul said.