19 people found dead during New York's cold snap, officials say

Nineteen people died in New York City during a recent snap of brutally cold weather that lasted more than three weeks, according to city officials.

The region has exited its Code Blue emergency, but the city is still keeping the protocols in place out of an abundance of caution. Officials said expanded outreach and increased warming center capacity will continue through the end of the week.

Officials said on Wednesday that seven more New Yorkers were confirmed to have died primarily from hypothermia since Jan. 19. Those deaths were at private homes and are not being added to the tally of 19.

Increased deaths linked to cold weather

Ten to 20 people die from hypothermia in the city during an average year, so 19 deaths in less than a month is unusual.

"It is certainly safe to say this is going to be a year that is outside the norm, which is tragic, and I feel that every day," Department of Social Services Commissioner Molly Park said earlier this week.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham previously said he believed 15 of the deaths were directly hypothermia-related.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also said some of the deaths involved drugs.

"New York City has a bed available for anyone in need"

More than 1,400 placements have been made into shelters and safe havens across the five boroughs, Mamdani said.

"New York City has a bed available for anyone in need. We have relaxed intake processes to expedite placement during this extreme weather emergency. None in need of shelter will be denied," a statement from DSS said.