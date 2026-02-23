Snow totals in New York, New Jersey climbing as major blizzard continues

Double-digit snow totals have been reported across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as a major nor'easter continues to hit the area.

The largest storm in years is delivering some serious snow totals Monday morning, and the blizzard isn't supposed to stop for hours. Some areas of Long Island and New Jersey are seeing just shy of two feet.

"The mounds are continuing to pile up," said CBS News New York Meteorologist Tony Sadiku. "Meanwhile, you still have snow coming down."

Here are the big reports across the area:

New York City

Bronx: 17.9 inches

CBS News New York

Long Island

Quogue: 23.5 inches

CBS News New York

New Jersey

Freehold: 24.2 inches

CBS News New York

Connecticut

New Canaan: 16 inches

CBS News New York

Check back with the First Alert Weather Team throughout the storm as the snow totals and conditions continue to change.