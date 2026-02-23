Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow totals in New York, New Jersey climbing as major blizzard continues

By Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Double-digit snow totals have been reported across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as a major nor'easter continues to hit the area. 

The largest storm in years is delivering some serious snow totals Monday morning, and the blizzard isn't supposed to stop for hours. Some areas of Long Island and New Jersey are seeing just shy of two feet.

"The mounds are continuing to pile up," said CBS News New York Meteorologist Tony Sadiku. "Meanwhile, you still have snow coming down."

Here are the big reports across the area:

New York City

  • Bronx: 17.9 inches 
ff5795fa-efd1-4aef-b602-832252cf603a.png
CBS News New York

Long Island 

  • Quogue: 23.5 inches 
e2f590c9-bb0c-4736-a24c-15aa2b6925eb.png
CBS News New York

New Jersey

  • Freehold: 24.2 inches
7b5e8f7f-9705-407f-bd0f-d706485f235a.png
CBS News New York

Connecticut

  • New Canaan: 16 inches
c6ce94de-1891-4021-beaf-c2c32c3b4b5a.png
CBS News New York

Check back with the First Alert Weather Team throughout the storm as the snow totals and conditions continue to change.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue