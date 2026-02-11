7 New Yorkers in private residences recently died from hypothermia, officials say

Seven more New Yorkers have been confirmed to have died primarily from hypothermia since Jan. 19, officials said Wednesday.

The additional deaths were at private homes, and are not being added to the tally of 18 deaths Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced during the height of the recent brutally cold temperatures.

The city remains in an ongoing Code Blue emergency.

Above average cold-related deaths

On Tuesday, the City Council held a hearing about cold-weather deaths.

Speaker Julie Menin and others grilled the leaders of the Emergency Management and Social Services departments for nearly six hours.

DSS Commissioner Molly Park said seeing 18 deaths in less than one month is not normal. In an average year, 10-20 people die from hypothermia in the city.

"It is certainly safe to say this is going to be a year that is outside the norm, which is tragic, and I feel that every day," Park said.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham said he believes 15 of the 18 deaths are directly hypothermia-related.

"Eight have already been confirmed, seven high likelihood that hypothermia played a role," he said.

Shelters, warming resources expanded

Mamdani expanded access to shelters with 60 additional hotel units, 12 warming centers and 33 warming buses being used throughout the five boroughs.

Over the weekend, 150 more outreach workers and 50 school nurses were deployed.

He said 1,400 placements have been made into shelters and safe havens. More than 30 people have also been involuntarily transported for their safety.