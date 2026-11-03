Watch CBS News
Live

New York governor election live updates for the 2026 race between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

What to know about the New York governor's race

 

Westchester County ballot scanner issues

Voting machines at polling sites in Westchester County, New York, were not accepting election ballots Tuesday due to a ballot printing issue, according to County Executive Ken Jenkins. 

The scanners started experiencing problems when the polls opened at 6 a.m.   

Voters are being instructed to stay in line and fill out a paper ballot, which will be placed in orange emergency ballot bags to be counted later. 

The New York State Board of Elections said there is no disruption to voting.  

Click here to read more

By Alexa Herrera, Nick Caloway
 

New Yorkers can still register to vote, but...

New Yorkers can register to vote whenever they want, including Election Day, but they won't be able to cast a ballot in the 2026 midterm elections unless they met an October deadline.

The deadline to register to vote in time for this election was Oct. 24, and for New Jersey it was Oct. 13

For more information, click here

By Alexa Herrera
 

What to bring with you when you vote

New York and New Jersey voters are headed to the polls to vote in the midterm elections. 

You won't be asked for any form of ID when you go to your polling location in either state, unless you are a first-time voter who didn't provide proper ID when you initially registered to vote. 

If you are a first-time voter, you may be asked for an ID with your current address, as well as other proof of your current address.

For more information, click here

By Jesse Zanger
 

Polls open for voting

Polls opened for voting in New York and New Jersey Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey. 

Polls will remain open in New York until 9 p.m. 

For more information, click here

By Jesse Zanger

In:

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue