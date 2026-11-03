New York governor election live updates for the 2026 race between Kathy Hochul and Bruce Blakeman
What to know about the New York governor's race
- Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing Republican challenger and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
- Most polls heading into the election showed Hochul with a lead on Blakeman
- There are a number of other key races being decided, including a closely watched race in New York's competitive 17th District between incumbent Republican Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley
- Voting machine issues have been reported in Westchester County, but officials say every vote will indeed be counted
- It's Election Day all around the country, with the balance of power in the House and Senate on the line
Westchester County ballot scanner issues
Voting machines at polling sites in Westchester County, New York, were not accepting election ballots Tuesday due to a ballot printing issue, according to County Executive Ken Jenkins.
The scanners started experiencing problems when the polls opened at 6 a.m.
Voters are being instructed to stay in line and fill out a paper ballot, which will be placed in orange emergency ballot bags to be counted later.
The New York State Board of Elections said there is no disruption to voting.
New Yorkers can still register to vote, but...
New Yorkers can register to vote whenever they want, including Election Day, but they won't be able to cast a ballot in the 2026 midterm elections unless they met an October deadline.
The deadline to register to vote in time for this election was Oct. 24, and for New Jersey it was Oct. 13.
For more information, click here.
What to bring with you when you vote
New York and New Jersey voters are headed to the polls to vote in the midterm elections.
You won't be asked for any form of ID when you go to your polling location in either state, unless you are a first-time voter who didn't provide proper ID when you initially registered to vote.
If you are a first-time voter, you may be asked for an ID with your current address, as well as other proof of your current address.
For more information, click here.
Polls open for voting
Polls opened for voting in New York and New Jersey Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. in New Jersey.
Polls will remain open in New York until 9 p.m.
For more information, click here.