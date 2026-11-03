Mamdani-backed democratic socialist candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier, Claire Valdez win in New York, CBS News projects

Tuesday was a big day for Democratic Socialists of America Congressional candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Darializa Avila Chevalier won in New York's 13th District, which encompasses Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, CBS News projects. The seat is currently held by incumbent Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who Avila Chevalier defeated in the primary.

Claire Valdez won in New York's 7th District, which covers parts of Brooklyn and Queens, CBS News projects. Current Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez is retiring. Valdez beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and two other candidates in the primary.

Both districts are reliably blue. Once the two won their primary elections, their victories on Election Day were all but assured.

Political expert and law professor J.C. Polanco said Mamdani's endorsement of both was key top their primary victories. That means his political power in Washington, D.C. is now expanding.

"He is developing an entire congressional delegation that answers to him," Polanco said prior to the election.

Even though both may now be politically indebted to Mamdani for helping them get elected, that doesn't mean they're necessarily aligned. Avila Chevalier, for example, has called on Mamdani to fire New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch after the shooting of Oscar Belgal by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

In the primaries, Mamdani also backed former City Comptroller Brad Lander over incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman in New York's 10th Congressional District. CBS News projects Lander has also won.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.